VC IUB asks heads of teaching departments to improve relations between teachers, parents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has written a letter to the Heads of Teaching Departments to promote interaction between teachers and parents in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Vice-Chancellor has told all the Chairmen, Chairpersons, and Heads of Departments that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is an ancient institution of learning which has been equipping students from all parts of South Punjab and Pakistan with the jewel of education for decades.

In order to increase the performance of students in teaching and research quality, interaction between teachers and parents is very important.

A conducive environment in the university is not possible without the trust and confidence of the parents. For this purpose, it is important that the relationship between teachers and parents is strong.

Regular meetings between parents and faculty members, curricular and co-curricular activities of students, and mutual interaction are very important for the improvement of the campus environment which will improve the performance and reputation of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor asked the heads of the teaching departments to ensure direct communication with the students, especially the parents of the female students. Inform them about the performance of the students as well as the measures taken for the improvement and development of the campus environment, discipline, and institution. Highlight campus activities and the diversity of faculty and students on social media and other platforms.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a proud institution for teachers, students, and parents. This sense of belonging and pride can be harnessed to improve the organization through individual and collective efforts. Our high moral values, attachment, love for the institution and country, and the atmosphere of mutual trust will give rise to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. On the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, the said letter has been conveyed to the heads of the teaching departments of all the campuses.