VC IUB Attends 'Skills Gala' In Lahore As Chief Guest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob participated in the 'Skills Gala' and Talent Hunt Program 2023 in Lahore jointly organized by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Government of Pakistan, the Punjab Information Technology board, the Punjab Export Board, and other public and private institutions.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor elaborated on the development and evolution of human resources, a knowledge-based economy, the role of the university in society, skilled manpower, and industry-academia linkages.

On this occasion, more than 100 heads of IT companies, IT experts, entrepreneurs, and hundreds of people associated with the IT industry were present from all over Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that he has taken key steps to make the region a center of information technology in two universities of South Punjab in 8 years. Rahim Yar Khan's Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in Bahawalpur are producing excellent manpower in the field of IT along with teaching and research which is in great demand in the country and abroad.

In particular, the International Consortium of Artificial Intelligence has signed a memorandum of understanding for access to the global market and employment of computer science and computer engineering students capable of artificial intelligence at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Directorate of Information Technology of Islamia University Bahawalpur provides testing services to universities, government, and private institutions across the country.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is setting up a high-tech software export center in the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus, where students with IT skills will be helped in the development of software and supply of this software to local and foreign companies.

Similarly, the university's automatic admission system, recruitment system, administrative and financial affairs, more than 70,000 students, one lakh off-campus students and more than 6,000 teachers and employees, human resources, transport, land records, all including scholarships.

Matters are based on IT dashboards which have been appreciated by Federal and provincial institutions as well as ambassadors and experts of various countries.

The Vice-Chancellor while appreciating the organization of the Skills Gala and Talent Hunt program said that this mega event provided an opportunity to the participating companies from all over Pakistan for training and development as well as for the young IT professional sector to be aware of the opportunities available in this field worldwide.

Participating companies in the event are providing networking opportunities to industry leaders and entrepreneurs through training programs, courses, and highly welcome networking.

On this occasion, the Head of Directorate IT at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and IT expert Rizwan Majeed said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur through Tech Nation and Digital South Punjab road show has promoted IT in South Punjab and attracted youth towards this sector.

Through the Digital South Punjab Road Show, these experts traveled to 15 cities and towns of South Punjab and exposed the youth to the world of IT.

On this occasion, Sajjad Kirmani SAAS business Marketing, Saleem Mirza Muslim Entrepreneurship, Irfan Malik Artificial Intelligence, Usman Chaghatai E-Commerce Wala, Farhan Saleem CEO of Digital Market, Umar Qamar Head ELO, Hasan Khan CEO Trops and Obaid Ashraf CEO Jenko also addressed.

