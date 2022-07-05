UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Awarded Appreciation Certificates To Students Represented Varsity In USA

Published July 05, 2022

VC IUB awarded appreciation certificates to students represented varsity in USA

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Tuesday awarded appreciation certificates to the students who represented the university in USA universities for a period of one semester through the Global Cultural Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program from January-May 2022.

Overall, 8 students from Islamia University of Bahawalpur were selected for the program; 4 students including M. Zubair Madni, Fatima Javed, Changez Khan, and Shaista Saddique have completed the program in different universities in the USA and 4 students Ali Anwar, Ayman Shahzad, Rashid Ghafoor, Amna Tahir will visit the USA in August 2022.

