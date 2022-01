VC IUB calls on Chairman PITB, discusses areas of collaboration

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob called on Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Azfar Manzoor in Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob called on Chairman Punjab Information Technology board Azfar Manzoor in Lahore.

A detailed brief on various projects was given and VC IUB discussed different areas of collaboration with PITB.

Director-General e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif, Director IT IUB Dr. Rizwan Majeed, Head of Freelancing wing PITB Chaudhry Ahmad islam, and SPM PITB Muhammad Afzan Munir were also present.