VC IUB Calls On Consul General Japanese Consulate In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob visited the Japanese Consulate in Karachi today and called on Consul General Mr Toshikazu Isomura. Muhammad Owais from Pakistan Japan Literary Forum and eminent journalist and writer Khurram Sohail were also present in the meeting

On this occasion, measures for promotion of urdu and Japanese language and literature, promotion of cultural relations and exchange of delegations at the level of teachers and students were discussed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and higher education institutions of Japan.

A Memorandum of Understanding was discussed regarding the establishment of Center for Japanese Language and Culture at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and a Memorandum of Understanding for mutual cooperation and collaboration with Japanese organizations Association for International Corporation in Agriculture Forestry Japan Society for Promotion of Science and Japan International Corporation Agency.

Possibilities such as joint research projects and faculty exchanges with Japanese universities were reviewed on the occasion.

These include the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Osaka University, Tohoku University, Keio University, Kyushu University, Hokkaido University, Nagoya University, Tokyo Institute of Technology, and the University of Hiroshima.

The Vice-Chancellor invited the Japanese Consul General to visit the University. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a century-old academic centre where thousands of teachers, students are engaged in teaching and research activities in many other sciences including art, social sciences, sciences, engineering, medical and agriculture.

Apart from the exhibition of Japanese art at the Hakra Art Gallery located at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Japanese Film Festival at the University Auditorium, information regarding the translation of Japanese literature into Urdu through the translation department of the university was also discussed.

The Vice-Chancellor also briefed on the latest research related to agriculture especially cotton and intercropping technology.

The Japanese Consul General declared the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as an important university of the region and agreed to increase cooperation with various Japanese institutions.

