VC IUB calls on Council General of Japan

Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor (VC) Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob visited the Japanese Consulate in Karachi on Friday and called on Council General Toshikazu Isomura.

Muhammad Owais of Pakistan Japan Literary Forum and eminent journalist and writer Khurram Sohail were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, steps for promotion of urdu and Japanese language and literature, promotion of cultural relations, and exchange of delegations at the level of teachers and students were discussed between Islamia University Bahawalpur and higher education institutions of Japan, said a press release.

Memorandum of Understandings regarding the establishment of the Center for Japanese Language and Culture at Islamia University Bahawalpur, cooperation and collaboration between Japanese organizations, Association for International Corporation in Agriculture Forestry, Japan Society for Promotion of Science, and Japan International Corporation Agency were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Possibilities such as joint research projects and faculty exchanges with Japanese universities including the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, the University of Osaka, the University of Tohoku, the University of Kyushu, the University of Hokkaido, the University of Nagoya, the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and the University of Hiroshima were reviewed on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor invited the Japanese Consul General to visit the University and said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is a century-old academic center where thousands of teachers, students are engaged in teaching and research activities in various fields including art, social sciences, sciences, engineering, medical, and agriculture.

Apart from the exhibition of Japanese art at the Haktra Art Gallery located at Islamia University Bahawalpur and the Japanese Film Festival at the University Auditorium, information regarding the translation of Japanese literature into Urdu through the translation department of the university was also discussed.

The Vice-Chancellor also briefed on the latest research related to agriculture especially cotton and intercropping technology. The Japanese Consul General declared Islamia University Bahawalpur an important university of the region and agreed to increase cooperation with various Japanese institutions.

