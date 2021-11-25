VC IUB calls on Minister Higher Education in Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob called on Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz in Lahore.

On the occasion administrative, teaching and development progress of Islamia University Bahawalpur were discussed.

The Vice-Chancellor apprised the Provincial Minister of Higher Education about the ongoing teaching, research and co-curricular activities on campus and said that after the Covid-19 outbreak, the campus has been fully restored for teaching and research activities.