VC IUB Calls On Minister Higher Education Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob called on Minister Higher education Punjab and Pro-Chancellor Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz at his office.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, matters relating to online academic activities, administrative and developmental affairs were discussed. The Minister advised the Vice-Chancellor to facilitate students in the wake of hardships due to COVID 19.

The minister also advised the Vice-Chancellor to ensure the Islamia University of Bahawalpur's participation in global university rankings such as Times Higher Education and QS rankings. The Vice-Chancellor briefed him about the continuation of online classes and conduct of examinations.

He also apprised him about social responsibility efforts of the University, especially during Coronavirus crises. The Minister praised the contribution of the University in socio-economic uplift of the region.

