VC IUB distributes Eid package among 2580 flood affectees of Patyat village

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited the flood-affected village Patyat on the outskirts of Fazilpur town of Rajanpur district and distributed Eid package ration to more than 250 people.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Flood Relief Cell was established on the instructions of the Governor of Punjab and Chancellor, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, and under this cell, more than 3 crores worth of relief materials have been distributed to the affected areas of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur did not forget the people affected by the flood and on the occasion of Eid, an aid package worth 2 million was distributed simultaneously in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

In addition, medicines were also distributed to the flood victims. On this occasion, the Focal Person of the Flood Relief Cell Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur worked for the relief of flood-affected people.

He informed the Vice Chancellor in the briefing that Rajanpur A welfare organization Helping Hand is also building 204 housing units in the suburbs. Apart from this, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur also provided veterinary and medical facilities in these areas and provided psychological support to the affected people.