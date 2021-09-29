VC IUB, faculty members attend online session on 'Right to Information'

Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday organized a session to create awareness on the law on access to information in connection with the Right to Information Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday organized a session to create awareness on the law on access to information in connection with the Right to Information Day.

The session was chaired by Chairmanship of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Member National Assembly Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur along with senior faculty members, students, lawyers and civil society members participated in the session.

Speaking on the occasion Makhdoom Zain appreciated Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, IUBahawalpur on providing an excellent opportunity to bring together South Punjab, multi-stakeholders, working groups, teachers and students on a single platform to discuss and come up with new ideas.

He said it was encouraging to involve various representatives of the society in achieving sustainable development of the society which would prove to be fruitful.

He added that the legislation had been enacted at the federal and provincial levels regarding access to information, which was a milestone in terms of accountability of government agencies and access to information to the public.

For an equitable and peaceful Pakistan, uninterrupted provision of information and accountability at all levels was of paramount importance in achieving the social development goals.

Expressing his views, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said access to information was a basic right of the people and our constitution guaranteed it.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur also had a formal office on this law which regularly answers questions raised by the general public and provision of all necessary information was also being ensured on the university website, he said.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti Dean Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafique ur Rehman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning, Distinguished Intellectual and Former Parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari, President High Court Bar Association Ameer Ajam Malik, Senior Journalist. Majeed A. Gill and Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Social Worker and Former Member of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Israr Hussain Shah, Head of Signify Zain Baloch, Faizan Ali, Muhammad Ali, Shahbaz Ali Khan and other faculty members and students participated in the session.