VC IUB, Faculty Members Attend Round Table Conference On Islamic Banking

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob along with the faculty members attended the Round Table Conference on Islamic Banking held in Karachi.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the IUB was the only university representing academia across the country.

Experts on Islamic Banking from across the country attended the conference and gave opinions and suggestions regarding improving Islamic Banking in Pakistan.

They said that being the Islamic Republic, it was pertinent to provide facilities under Islamic banking to the people where they can avail banking facilities free of interest. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, VC IUB said there is a Department of Islamic Banking and Finance at the university where BS and M.

Phil degree programs are being imparted. There are mutual partnership agreements with reputed banks and financial and commercial institutions.

Participation in this round table conference at the highest level in Islamic banking will provide an opportunity for the faculty of Islamia University Bahawalpur to benefit from the top national experts and to keep the students informed of the latest developments in this field.

The event was also attended by Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Head of Department of Islamic Banking, IUB Dr Areeba Khan, Head Center of the Excellence Islamic Banking IUB Dr Waseem ul Hameed.

