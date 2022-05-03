UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Felicitates Students, Parents, Teachers, Staff On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

VC IUB felicitates students, parents, teachers, staff on Eid-ul-Fitr

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has felicitated all the students, their parents, faculty members, and administrative staff on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, he said that the blessed month of Ramazan has come to an end and we pray to Allah Almighty to make our country a great country and give stability with the blessings of this month, the acts of worship, and the blessings of the Holy Quran.

He expressed hope that even after Eid-ul-Fitr, like the month of Ramazan, we will continue to have a spirit of sacrifice, self-accountability, charity, and love.

Related Topics

IUB All Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 hour ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

10 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

10 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.