VC IUB felicitates students, parents, teachers, staff on Eid-ul-Fitr

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has felicitated all the students, their parents, faculty members, and administrative staff on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, he said that the blessed month of Ramazan has come to an end and we pray to Allah Almighty to make our country a great country and give stability with the blessings of this month, the acts of worship, and the blessings of the Holy Quran.

He expressed hope that even after Eid-ul-Fitr, like the month of Ramazan, we will continue to have a spirit of sacrifice, self-accountability, charity, and love.