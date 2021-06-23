UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC IUB For Adopting Innovative Methods Of Teaching

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

VC IUB for adopting innovative methods of teaching

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Education, the Islamia University Bahawalpur organized a training workshop on General Education Courses and Open Education Resources.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob delivered a detailed lecture on modern teaching methods, research and open education resources available in various universities around the world.

He said that due to the extraordinary advancement in technology in today's world, there has been significant innovation and change in the proposed methods of teaching and research.

The world is going through a period of great changes in the fourth industrial age where artificial intelligence is giving a new direction to information technology is setting new milestones of development by formulating their scientific discoveries on the most modern principles.

He said that there is a need to focus on 14 subjects at the level of Associate Degree Program in General Education courses so that our students can gain a solid academic foundation for success at the postgraduate level and also in practical life. Students should have access to these 14 subjects including English Composition, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Basic Health Awareness, Communication Skills, General Mathematics, General Science, Information Technology Skills, Understanding of Quran, Critical Thinking and Reasoning, Constitution and Legal System of Pakistan, Foreign Language and Regional Language, urdu Literature, Civilization and Society.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr Akhtar Ali thanked the Vice-Chancellor for dedicating the whole day to the special workshop.

Workshop Coordinator and Chairman Department of Education Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain said that in the workshop the Vice-Chancellor provided information to the faculty members from the open educational sources available all over the world.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor told the faculty members that in a diverse world, for tolerance and coexistence, it is very important to teach our students these factors so that they can play an active role in their professional life.

Prices of printed teaching material are increasing day by day and it is becoming beyond the reach of not only students but also teachers.

In this case, the teaching materials available on the internet are very useful, which are free and easily available.

The objective of the workshop was to provide awareness to the students about MOOC and other online courses accessibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Education Bahawalpur All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 20 ..

59 seconds ago

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

17 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

32 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

35 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

38 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian ‘Non-Profits’ in s ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.