VC IUB for adopting innovative methods of teaching

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Education, the Islamia University Bahawalpur organized a training workshop on General Education Courses and Open Education Resources.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob delivered a detailed lecture on modern teaching methods, research and open education resources available in various universities around the world.

He said that due to the extraordinary advancement in technology in today's world, there has been significant innovation and change in the proposed methods of teaching and research.

The world is going through a period of great changes in the fourth industrial age where artificial intelligence is giving a new direction to information technology is setting new milestones of development by formulating their scientific discoveries on the most modern principles.

He said that there is a need to focus on 14 subjects at the level of Associate Degree Program in General Education courses so that our students can gain a solid academic foundation for success at the postgraduate level and also in practical life. Students should have access to these 14 subjects including English Composition, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Basic Health Awareness, Communication Skills, General Mathematics, General Science, Information Technology Skills, Understanding of Quran, Critical Thinking and Reasoning, Constitution and Legal System of Pakistan, Foreign Language and Regional Language, urdu Literature, Civilization and Society.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr Akhtar Ali thanked the Vice-Chancellor for dedicating the whole day to the special workshop.

Workshop Coordinator and Chairman Department of Education Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain said that in the workshop the Vice-Chancellor provided information to the faculty members from the open educational sources available all over the world.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor told the faculty members that in a diverse world, for tolerance and coexistence, it is very important to teach our students these factors so that they can play an active role in their professional life.

Prices of printed teaching material are increasing day by day and it is becoming beyond the reach of not only students but also teachers.

In this case, the teaching materials available on the internet are very useful, which are free and easily available.

The objective of the workshop was to provide awareness to the students about MOOC and other online courses accessibility.