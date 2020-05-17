VC IUB for easing students during COVID 19 pandemic situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will not be burdened during prevailing COVID 19 situation. This was told by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob while talking to APP Sunday.

He said that students will not be charged a late fee penalty for the semester fee and the academic semester has been prolonged so that students are not overburdened with study material. He said that the university has evolved an online learning management system to facilitate the students and teachers. "We are moving towards computerization and digitalization of university data and academic and research activities", he added. In response to a question, he told that the learning material of 4000 courses is available in digital form for 25000 students to download remotely. As many as 200 scholarships for university students were offered by Pakistan Baitul Maal besides 4000 scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsaas program. the university had recruited 300 daily wage employees just before the pandemic hit Pakistan and they had worked for 10-days only and yet the university is continuing with their contract and extended it by 3 more months so that they don't get jobless during the crunch situation. He further told that university hostels were made available for quarantine facilities on the directions of Punjab government. "University has contributed towards the community at larger scale during COVID 19", he said. Giving details, he told that faculty of Pharmacy department prepared low cost and effective hand sanitizers which were distributed among doctors, paramedics and police personnel.

He told that the Engineering faculty was working on preparing a low-cost ventilator for coronavirus patients. He said that the university has a history of doing research for benefiting the people of the area. "One big example is IUB-222 cotton seed which is cultivated in more than 50 per cent land of Punjab and has proven to be more productive than other seeds available in the market", he told. Responding to a question, Vice-Chancellor said that the university has launched training programs for media persons and police personnel for their capacity building. He told, "the university has developed linkages with government departments and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of its plan for contributing to the people of Bahawalpur". He said that the university had played a key role in organizing of Cholistan Desert Rally in February this year. He also told that university will release a video documentary on the life of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V on his death anniversary on May 24. He said that 12000 new students were enrolled in the university during the last two in-takes and the university has sent plans of up to Rs 6 billion for new buildings for the university to Federal and Punjab governments to cater the increased needs. He told that the IUB has made a contribution of Rs 7 million to coronavirus fund which was appreciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar.