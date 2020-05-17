UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC IUB For Easing Students During COVID 19 Pandemic Situation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

VC IUB for easing students during COVID 19 pandemic situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will not be burdened during prevailing COVID 19 situation. This was told by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob while talking to APP Sunday.

He said that students will not be charged a late fee penalty for the semester fee and the academic semester has been prolonged so that students are not overburdened with study material. He said that the university has evolved an online learning management system to facilitate the students and teachers. "We are moving towards computerization and digitalization of university data and academic and research activities", he added. In response to a question, he told that the learning material of 4000 courses is available in digital form for 25000 students to download remotely. As many as 200 scholarships for university students were offered by Pakistan Baitul Maal besides 4000 scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsaas program. the university had recruited 300 daily wage employees just before the pandemic hit Pakistan and they had worked for 10-days only and yet the university is continuing with their contract and extended it by 3 more months so that they don't get jobless during the crunch situation. He further told that university hostels were made available for quarantine facilities on the directions of Punjab government. "University has contributed towards the community at larger scale during COVID 19", he said. Giving details, he told that faculty of Pharmacy department prepared low cost and effective hand sanitizers which were distributed among doctors, paramedics and police personnel.

He told that the Engineering faculty was working on preparing a low-cost ventilator for coronavirus patients. He said that the university has a history of doing research for benefiting the people of the area. "One big example is IUB-222 cotton seed which is cultivated in more than 50 per cent land of Punjab and has proven to be more productive than other seeds available in the market", he told. Responding to a question, Vice-Chancellor said that the university has launched training programs for media persons and police personnel for their capacity building. He told, "the university has developed linkages with government departments and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of its plan for contributing to the people of Bahawalpur". He said that the university had played a key role in organizing of Cholistan Desert Rally in February this year. He also told that university will release a video documentary on the life of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V on his death anniversary on May 24. He said that 12000 new students were enrolled in the university during the last two in-takes and the university has sent plans of up to Rs 6 billion for new buildings for the university to Federal and Punjab governments to cater the increased needs. He told that the IUB has made a contribution of Rs 7 million to coronavirus fund which was appreciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Chamber February May Sunday IUB Market Commerce Cotton Cholistan Media Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

12 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.