VC IUB for role of urban farming in economic growth

Published July 11, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Tuesday said that urban farming has an important role in social and economic development. Urban farming can play an important role in food security and poverty alleviation.

He expressed these views while addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Center for Urban Farming. He said that being an agricultural region, Bahawalpur can easily deal with challenges like food security.

The IUB is a pioneer in agricultural research and our research projects are aligned with national priorities and needs. The university can play an effective role in establishing urban farming and promoting sustainable agriculture.

On this occasion, Founder Chairman Organic Pakistan Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal said in a briefing that Urban Farming Center can help citizens to set up farms at home and teach them to grow their own food. This not only leads to self-sufficiency in food but the entire family and society can be healthy and energetic. Bahawalpur is agriculturally important and very suitable for urban farming. Urban farming has been practiced for centuries and many countries around the world such as Cuba and Sri Lanka have successfully implemented it to increase food security as well as employment opportunities.

