VC IUB Gives Away Cotton Seeds To Farmers For Trial

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur having the status of the fourth generation university has started the provision of seeds developed by the University for trial cultivation to the farming community

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur having the status of the fourth generation university has started the provision of seeds developed by the University for trial cultivation to the farming community.

Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob today distributed seeds of cotton varieties IUB-4 and IUB-21 to farmers from different parts of South Punjab at Baghdad- ul-Jadeed Campus.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, these seeds would be planted in demonstration fields in different areas of districts of South Punjab.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha said that the cotton varieties IUB-04 and IUB-21 have the best yield,low water, high temperature, best performance against curl leaf virus and white fly.

This initiative was in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob to connect with the community,promote the welfare of farmers and promote agricultural research according to national aspirations.

