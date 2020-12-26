VC IUB hopeful for bright future of E-Rozgar graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that there is hope for a bright future for the students of the E-Rozgar Markaz established in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with Director IT Rizwan Majeed and Manager E-Rozgar Markaz Haroon Munir at his office. Punjab government has thanked Islamia University Bahawalpur for providing facilities for setting up an E-Rozgar Markaz.

In the first phase, more than 500 students graduated from the E-Rozgar Markaz of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and created employment opportunities for themselves. The Punjab Information Technology board has also written a letter to the university in this regard.