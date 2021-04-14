UrduPoint.com
VC IUB Lauds Other Institutions' Role In Plantation Drive

Wed 14th April 2021

VC IUB lauds other institutions' role in plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday said that the cooperation of various institutions in tree plantation under the Pakistan Clean and Green Campaign was highly commendable.

According to the IUB Spokesman, Shahzad Ahmad, the VC expressed these views while talking at a ceremony of providing 5000 saplings to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by the Department of Environmental Protection, Government of Punjab.

These plants included fruit and shade plants which will be planted in Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus and other campuses. It was informed on the occasion that Islamia University Bahawalpur is planting 100,000 plants in different campuses under the tree planting project. Department of Forestry, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and Farm Management were actively running the tree plantation drive with teachers, students and staff and all these were part of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

