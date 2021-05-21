UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC IUB Lauds Pak-China Joint Scientific Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:47 PM

VC IUB lauds Pak-China joint scientific research

Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof-Dr. Athar Mehboob has lauded 70 years' bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and joint scientific research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof-Dr. Athar Mehboob has lauded 70 years' bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and joint scientific research.

He along with scientist, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza visited an agriculture farm in Bahawalpur where Chines scientists introduced their inter-cropping technology.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that IUB had inked Memorandum of Understandings with Chinese university and other institutions to exchange research and knowledge in scientific and agaricultural fields. "Scientists and experts from IUB and Chinese university had jointly been working and exchanging knowledge in several fields including Science, Technology, Medicines, Agriculture and others.

He said that 20 Ph.D scholars from Bahawalpur would soon visit Chinese university to get higher knowledge and do research in different fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange China Agriculture Visit Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali IUB From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

51 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 21 May 2021

3 minutes ago

At least four workers dead in Russia sewage accide ..

3 minutes ago

Mugabe's widow told to pay for 'improper burial' i ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman Senate visits Palestinian embassy to expr ..

3 minutes ago

Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq's sacrifices to be remembere ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.