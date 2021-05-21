VC IUB lauds Pak-China joint scientific research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof-Dr. Athar Mehboob has lauded 70 years' bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and joint scientific research

He along with scientist, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza visited an agriculture farm in Bahawalpur where Chines scientists introduced their inter-cropping technology.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that IUB had inked Memorandum of Understandings with Chinese university and other institutions to exchange research and knowledge in scientific and agaricultural fields. "Scientists and experts from IUB and Chinese university had jointly been working and exchanging knowledge in several fields including Science, Technology, Medicines, Agriculture and others.

He said that 20 Ph.D scholars from Bahawalpur would soon visit Chinese university to get higher knowledge and do research in different fields.