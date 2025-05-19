VC IUB Praises Role Of Alumni
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran
highlighted the role of university’s alumni for significant contributions at national
and international levels.
Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of IUB alumni at the UET Lahore, he noted the
formation of an overseas alumni chapter to connect with those working abroad, particularly
in international institutions.
Dr Kamran also announced steps to address the university’s issues, encouraging direct
communication between faculty and students.
A new student forum, called Panchayat, will allow students to meet the vice chancellor weekly
to discuss their concerns.
