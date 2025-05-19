Open Menu

VC IUB Praises Role Of Alumni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

VC IUB praises role of alumni

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran

highlighted the role of university’s alumni for significant contributions at national

and international levels.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of IUB alumni at the UET Lahore, he noted the

formation of an overseas alumni chapter to connect with those working abroad, particularly

in international institutions.

Dr Kamran also announced steps to address the university’s issues, encouraging direct

communication between faculty and students.

A new student forum, called Panchayat, will allow students to meet the vice chancellor weekly

to discuss their concerns.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

1 hour ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

19 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan