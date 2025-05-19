VC IUB praises role of alumni

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran

highlighted the role of university’s alumni for significant contributions at national

and international levels.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of IUB alumni at the UET Lahore, he noted the

formation of an overseas alumni chapter to connect with those working abroad, particularly

in international institutions.

Dr Kamran also announced steps to address the university’s issues, encouraging direct

communication between faculty and students.

A new student forum, called Panchayat, will allow students to meet the vice chancellor weekly

to discuss their concerns.