VC IUB presents shield to MRCS topper

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that our youth were exemplary in their talent and ability and they demonstrated their hard work and dedication in every field.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq, a young medical doctor from Rahim Yar Khan.

Dr Tariq secured first position in MRCS medical examination and topped in all four Royal Colleges of the UK and Ireland.

The Vice-Chancellor presented a certificate of appreciation and shield to Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq in recognition of his achievement and success.