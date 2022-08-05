UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Records Protest Against Indian Atrocities On Youm-e-Istehsaal

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

VC IUB records protest against Indian atrocities on Youm-e-Istehsaal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that today the nation of Pakistan is protesting against the unconstitutional and oppressive law of India imposed on occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The abrogation of Article 370 is a move against UN resolutions on the right of self-determination, mutual agreements between India and Pakistan. Kashmiris have rejected this move based on coercive violence.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been celebrating Independence Day celebrations for the last three years in solidarity with Kashmiris. Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor, said "Today is a day of sympathy and solidarity with Kashmiris.The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organizes special events in this regard and the enthusiasm of the students is a welcome sign." Dean Faculty of Law Prof.

Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani said "Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and no one hands over his aorta to the enemy." Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel Registrar said that the Indian government tried to turn the local population into a minority by forcefully transferring the non-local population to Kashmir, due to which there has been a lot of unrest, but despite all these atrocities, the spirit of Kashmiris was still strong.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said "The purpose of India's Modi government is to transfer the Indian citizens to Kashmir and give them the right to buy and sell property and vote and turn local population into minority.""Government forces and people of Pakistan are all with Kashmiris and salute their spirit of freedom."Head of the Department of Political Science Professor Dr. Maswar Hussain Bukhari said "The freedom struggle of Kashmiris will never go in vain."

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Minority Vote Jammu Buy Independence August IUB 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

7 minutes ago
 21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP ..

21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

7 minutes ago
 'Exhausted' Nigerian hurdles star Amusan sparkles ..

'Exhausted' Nigerian hurdles star Amusan sparkles at Commonwealth Games

9 minutes ago
 Pakistanis fully support Kashmiris' right to self- ..

Pakistanis fully support Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Balochistan gov ..

9 minutes ago
 PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 1 ..

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 110241mn

9 minutes ago
 Walk held to denounce revocation of special status ..

Walk held to denounce revocation of special status of IIOJ&K

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.