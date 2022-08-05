VC IUB records protest against Indian atrocities on Youm-e-Istehsaal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that today the nation of Pakistan is protesting against the unconstitutional and oppressive law of India imposed on occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The abrogation of Article 370 is a move against UN resolutions on the right of self-determination, mutual agreements between India and Pakistan. Kashmiris have rejected this move based on coercive violence.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been celebrating Independence Day celebrations for the last three years in solidarity with Kashmiris. Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor, said "Today is a day of sympathy and solidarity with Kashmiris.The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organizes special events in this regard and the enthusiasm of the students is a welcome sign." Dean Faculty of Law Prof.

Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani said "Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and no one hands over his aorta to the enemy." Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel Registrar said that the Indian government tried to turn the local population into a minority by forcefully transferring the non-local population to Kashmir, due to which there has been a lot of unrest, but despite all these atrocities, the spirit of Kashmiris was still strong.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said "The purpose of India's Modi government is to transfer the Indian citizens to Kashmir and give them the right to buy and sell property and vote and turn local population into minority.""Government forces and people of Pakistan are all with Kashmiris and salute their spirit of freedom."Head of the Department of Political Science Professor Dr. Maswar Hussain Bukhari said "The freedom struggle of Kashmiris will never go in vain."