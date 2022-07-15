UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Stresses For Providing More Resources To Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

VC IUB stresses for providing more resources to youth

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :In his message on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Monday said that the youth considered as the guarantor of a bright future.

He said that more and more resources should be introduced to the personality development and capacity building of the youth.

He said that it was a top most priority to creating skills and encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth and providing technical and vocational education and training for them.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is providing education as well as practical training to the youth for this purpose. The e-Rozgar center at the university has so far provided IT and e-commerce training to thousands of youth. The varsity is committed to being introduced as among the top-ranked universities in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, said that Youth Skills Day 2022 has become very important in the context of social and economic recovery after Covid-19 pandemic.

This day is very important for the young students to equip themselves with various skills to be active citizens. A rally of teachers and students was also held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to highlight importance of World Youth Skills.

Dr. Azhar Hussain, Director Alumni Affairs, Shehzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Press Media and Publications, Dr. Jam Sajjad Assistant Professor, Dr. Shahnira Mahmood Chief Public Relations Officer, Miss Ayesha, Naseer Ahmed Nasir Alumni, and young staff members were also present on the occasion.

