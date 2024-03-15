VC IUB terms employees asset for university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said that the employees are an asset to the university and are working hard with dedication for the development of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views at the retirement ceremony of Shah Nawaz Baildar, an employee of the Estate Care Department.

Principal Estate Care Dr.

Muhammad Latif, Director of Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Executive Secretary to Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Khalid Sheikh, and other employees were present on this occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Shah Nawaz served the university for 40 years and took care of Gul-o-Gulzar along with his other colleagues. He said that all possible measures will be taken for the welfare of the employees who have retired from the university.

He expressed his best wishes for the retiring employee Shah Nawaz.