VC IUB Terms Oct 27, 1947 One Of Darkest Days Of Human History

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Black Day was observed at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, special events, seminars, and rallies were held across all campuses in support of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and against India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The VC said in his message that oppression and cruelty faced by the people of Kashmir was unparalleled in the history of the world. He said that October 27, 1947 had become a dark day in the history when Indian forces illegally entered Kashmir. Since that day, the struggle for freedom began, and today the fourth generation of Kashmiris was fighting for their liberation.

The Indian government abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir, erasing the identity of the Kashmiris and making a nefarious attempt to extinguish the freedom movement by dividing the region into different parts.

"The hearts of Pakistanis beat in solidarity with the Kashmiris. Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Pakistan has presented Kashmir clearly as an international issue, resulting in the Indian government becoming flustered and increasing oppression and violence against the Kashmiris," he said.

Meanwhile, a large number of teachers and students participated in a Kashmir solidarity seminar and rally at the Baghdad-ul-Jadid campus, organised by the Pakistan Ideology Society under the Directorate of Students Affairs.

