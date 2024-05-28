VC IUB Terms Youm-e-Takbeer An Important Day In Pakistan History
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said in his message on Youm-e-Takbeer that 28 May 1998, was the historic day when Pakistan announced its nuclear capability to the world by conducting successful nuclear tests.
The Vice-Chancellor said that the declaration of being a nuclear power was also necessary because a few weeks ago, India had upset the balance of power in the region by carrying out nuclear explosions. India wanted to establish its hegemony in the region. Therefore, it became crucial for Pakistan that the secret of obtaining the nuclear power for which the nation had made immense sacrifices should be disclosed to the world.
The Vice-Chancellor said that this was a very important decision, after which the world imposed many economic and trade sanctions on Pakistan, but it had become clear to the whole world that the defense of Pakistan has become invincible, no matter who the enemy is in our region or the world. On this day, it was proved that whenever our nation sets its destination, no power in the world can stop it from achieving this goal.
The objective for which Pakistan was established was to make it an Islamic welfare state leading the Ummah. We will all work together to complete and build this dream and make Pakistan a great Islamic welfare state.
He said that a strong defense is the guarantee of peace and nuclear energy can be used in different ways, it is not used only for war, but nuclear power is the ability to help curb various diseases. Energy can be generated from it as electricity can be generated by installing a nuclear power plant. The acquisition of nuclear power is used for the welfare and well-being of humanity and cancer and other diseases are treated with nuclear radiation. Similarly, nuclear plants are installed to generate electrical energy. After the nuclear explosions, Pakistan had the honor of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh nuclear power in the world, and this day is remembered as "Takbeer Day". On this occasion, the commitment was expressed to defeat the anti-national ambitions and to make every possible sacrifice for the protection and development of this nuclear program, which is a symbol of national security.
