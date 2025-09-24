VC IUB visits classes to monitor teaching in new academic session

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At the outset of the new academic session, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran conducted a comprehensive visit to the Faculty of Arts and Languages at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The visit encompassed a thorough tour of multiple departments, during which the Vice Chancellor observed ongoing academic activities and held conversations with both faculty members and students.

To gain first-hand insight into the teaching and learning processes, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran visited several classes. He closely examined teaching methodologies, classroom management, student participation, and the overall learning environment. The Vice Chancellor also engaged in cordial discussions with students, asking about their academic experiences, challenges, and aspirations. He encouraged them to fully leverage the university’s resources and opportunities, underscoring the importance of hard work, discipline, and critical thinking for their academic and professional success.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to an intellectually stimulating environment that fosters excellence in knowledge, research, and creativity. He highlighted the Faculty of Arts and Languages as a hub of culture, literature, and linguistic studies, playfully noting its vital role in broadening students’ perspectives and preparing them for leadership roles in society.

The visit reflected Viced Chancellor’s vision of academic excellence grounded in close interaction with faculty and students, ongoing monitoring of teaching practices, and the cultivation of an inclusive learning atmosphere that meets the highest standards of higher education. He emphasized that such engagements are essential to sustaining quality education and ensuring that graduates are well-equipped for the challenges of the modern world.