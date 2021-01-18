VC IUB visits Dept of Applied Psychology

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob visited the Department of Applied Psychology here today.

He was accompanied by Director Health education Dr Fazal Mehmood Khan and District Health Education Officer Zulqarnain Jatoi.

The Vice-Chancellor observed the working model of "Enabling Center" to be established soon.

The Enabling Center will provide Psychological Services to the university and community. Vice-Chancellor appreciated efforts of Chairman of the department Dr Muhammad Saleem, faculty members and administrative staff for this initiative towards the stress-free environment.

Dr Muhammad Saleem expressed his gratitude to Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for his visit and support.