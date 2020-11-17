UrduPoint.com
VC IUB Visits Railway Station

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Tuesday visited the newly constructed building of Bahawalpur Railway Station.

The visit was on invitation of Divisional Engineer Pakistan Railway Multan, while the Vice Chancellor along with university team had a detailed visit of the railway station building.

He said that a special team has been constituted to the various departments including Engineering, Estate Care and College of Art and Design of the University which will contribute in the beautification of the railway station particularly illumination.

