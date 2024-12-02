VC IUB visits Regional Plan 9 Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran visited the Regional Plan 9 Center of the university.

Director IT Zulfiqar Saeed, Chairman Department of Social Work Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chief Librarian Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Incharge Regional Plan 9 Center Shoaib Manzoor, Deputy Registrar IT Asghar Khokhar, Assistant Director IT Haroon Munir, and others were also present. During the visit, Center Incharge and Startup Growth Lead Shoaib Manzoor gave a comprehensive briefing on the success and impact of Regional Plan 9. Highlighting the key achievements, he said that Islamia University of Bahawalpur startups have collectively earned Rs. 28 million, created over 500 jobs, graduated 60 startups, served over 7,000 customers, and won multiple national level competitions. These milestones reflect the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation fostered at Regional Plan 9.

Startups from Cohort 6 showcased their innovative products and services, demonstrating exceptional potential and achieving key milestones, including generating Rs. 1 million in revenue, serving 66 customers, and creating 38 jobs.

During the visit, the Vice Chancellor interacted with the founders of the startups. He appreciated the startups’ efforts, provided valuable feedback, and offered guidance to scale up their ventures. The delegation appreciated the startups for their creativity, resilience, and ability to create social impact. Regional Plan 9, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board, offers a zero-equity platform for early- to mid-stage technology startups. It addresses market needs, contributes to economic growth, creates jobs, and attracts foreign investment, positioning itself as a key player in promoting entrepreneurship in the region.