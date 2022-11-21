VC IUB visits RYK campus, inspects under-construction academic block

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob reviewed the teaching, research, and development activities during his visit to the Rahim Yar Khan campus.

On this occasion, he also visited the under-construction academic block consisting of 41 rooms being completed at a cost of Rs 187 million. This academic block comprises faculty rooms, lecture theatres, classrooms, and laboratories.

The Vice-Chancellor said that this academic block would help meet the rapidly growing needs of teachers and students on campus.

In the briefing, it was mentioned that the campus had made extraordinary progress in every field in the last three years. The number of students has increased from 900 to 7500, similarly, the number of faculty members has increased from 13 to 150.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Director Campus Umair Ashraf for landscaping the campus and making the campus green. He also planted saplings on the campus as part of the plantation drive. Dr Mahboob inaugurated the state-of-the-art fitness center and gym for faculty members and students. He also visited the museum site on the campus and inspected the new water tank to improve the water requirements of the campus.

During the visit, Campus Director Umair Ashraf briefed Dr Athar about the ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities and said "steps were being taken" to add new classrooms and laboratories as well as sports facilities on the campus.