VC IUB voices for promotion of Hakra civilization

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Friday said that Hakra Civilization is the great heritage of the Bahawalpur region.

It is an appreciative step of the Arts Council Bahawalpur to organize weekly cultured events regarding Hakra Civilization. The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Sajjad Hussain. He said that the Department of Archeology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is working in the Cholistan to excavate the remains of Hakra.

The university is also setting up a museum to preserve the relics of the Hakra civilization. On this occasion, the Director of Art Council Bahawalpur briefed the Vice Chancellor about the cultural programs organized by the Punjab Government in the Arts Councils across the province.

He said that the role of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be very important in organizing Cholistan Festival. In this regard, the university's departments of History, Archaeology, Art and Design, Saraiki, Persian, Arabic, English, Media Studies, Tourism Management, IUB DOST, and Department of Public Relations have an important role. The Vice-Chancellor directed that the university should take full participation in organizing the Cholistan Festival and promoting the culture of the region. Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Zakaullah Program Officer Arts Council Bahawalpur, and Athar Lashari, Lecturer Department of Saraiki were present on this occasion.