UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Welcomes Govt's Announcement To Prioritize Higher Education

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

VC IUB welcomes govt's announcement to prioritize higher education

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Tuesday said that the announcement made by the government in the budget to provide maximum resources to the field of higher education is welcoming.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these views while talking to media. He said that the higher education sector has a key role to play in the development of the country.

Our universities play an important role in social and economic development.

The provision of maximum funds for teaching and research is actually necessary for the development of the country. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved a unique position on the national and global horizon in the last three years due to its excellent teaching and research and excellent infrastructure.

At present more than 57 thousand students are studying in the university.

Teaching and research is going on in more than 300 subjects. Prefer in the last admission campaign, the university received more than 125,000 applications and admitted 13,000 students.

Admission campaign has also started this year and for the convenience of candidates, admission centers have been set up in other cities and towns.

The teachings could be highlighted nationally and internationally. Responding to a question, he said that Khawaja Farid chair has been made active so that the teachings of the great Sufi poet could be highlighted nationally and internationally.

Similarly, research on various aspects of the former state of Bahawalpur is being carried out through Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V Chair.

Related Topics

Education Budget Bahawalpur IUB Media Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

2 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

4 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.