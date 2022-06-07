BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Tuesday said that the announcement made by the government in the budget to provide maximum resources to the field of higher education is welcoming.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these views while talking to media. He said that the higher education sector has a key role to play in the development of the country.

Our universities play an important role in social and economic development.

The provision of maximum funds for teaching and research is actually necessary for the development of the country. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved a unique position on the national and global horizon in the last three years due to its excellent teaching and research and excellent infrastructure.

At present more than 57 thousand students are studying in the university.

Teaching and research is going on in more than 300 subjects. Prefer in the last admission campaign, the university received more than 125,000 applications and admitted 13,000 students.

Admission campaign has also started this year and for the convenience of candidates, admission centers have been set up in other cities and towns.

The teachings could be highlighted nationally and internationally. Responding to a question, he said that Khawaja Farid chair has been made active so that the teachings of the great Sufi poet could be highlighted nationally and internationally.

Similarly, research on various aspects of the former state of Bahawalpur is being carried out through Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V Chair.