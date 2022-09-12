UrduPoint.com

VC JSMU Examines Flood Victims In JSMU Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

VC JSMU examines flood victims in JSMU Medical Camp

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that the flood-affected areas have been facing various waterborne diseases, including acute diarrhea, skin ailments and cholera.

After receiving reports of disease outbreaks among flood victims, the VC visited the JSMU medical camp in Masur Ji Wah Tehsil in Moro, Sindh to personally examine the patients and provide free medical checkups, said the statement released here on Monday.

He also reviewed measures aimed at restoring lives in flood-affected areas by providing free medicines, food supplies and clean drinking water.

Accompanied by VC Amjad Siraj Memon, experts were in tackling emergency diseases, Dr Masood Dahiri, Dr Waris Jakhrani, Dr Omair, Skin Specialist Dr Imad Kirmani, and Dr. Umeer conducted medical checkups to the flood victims.

