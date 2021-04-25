VC JSMU extends felicitations to faculty for achieving 2nd position in Ranking 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi has extended felicitations to Faculty and Staff at JSMU for achieving second position among universities in Sindh in the Times International Impact Rankings 2021.

He also extended special appreciation for the Quality Enhancement Cell team led by Dr Abdul Wahid Usmani for anchoring the process, said the statement released here on Sunday.

The Rankings include 36 universities from Pakistan this year out of which nine are in Sindh.

JSMU has ranked second in Sindh universities after NED university. Other universities from Sindh included in the same ranking are Ziauddin University, Dow Medical University, Iqra University, Sir Syed Engineering University and others.

Times International Impact Rankings evaluate universities for their functioning, strategies, and achievements in areas corresponding to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

JSMU has scored significantly in the following Sustainable Development Goals: Health and Well Being, Gender Equality, Quality education, and Partnerships for the Goals.

This performance is measured by evaluating, policies, activities, research output, community engagement and achievements corresponding to SDGs.