UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC JSMU Extends Felicitations To Faculty For Achieving 2nd Position In Ranking 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

VC JSMU extends felicitations to faculty for achieving 2nd position in Ranking 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi has extended felicitations to Faculty and Staff at JSMU for achieving second position among universities in Sindh in the Times International Impact Rankings 2021.

He also extended special appreciation for the Quality Enhancement Cell team led by Dr Abdul Wahid Usmani for anchoring the process, said the statement released here on Sunday.

The Rankings include 36 universities from Pakistan this year out of which nine are in Sindh.

JSMU has ranked second in Sindh universities after NED university. Other universities from Sindh included in the same ranking are Ziauddin University, Dow Medical University, Iqra University, Sir Syed Engineering University and others.

Times International Impact Rankings evaluate universities for their functioning, strategies, and achievements in areas corresponding to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

JSMU has scored significantly in the following Sustainable Development Goals: Health and Well Being, Gender Equality, Quality education, and Partnerships for the Goals.

This performance is measured by evaluating, policies, activities, research output, community engagement and achievements corresponding to SDGs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan United Nations Education Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

2 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

2 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

2 hours ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.