VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto prayed for speedy recovery of well-known comedian and actor Umar Sharif

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto prayed for speedy recovery of well-known comedian and actor Umar Sharif.

In a release issued here on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that he was feeling sad after knowing the illness of Umar Sharif. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery.