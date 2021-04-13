UrduPoint.com
VC Karachi Varsity Hints Syndicate Elections Soon

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

VC Karachi varsity hints Syndicate elections soon

The Vice Chancellor Karachi University, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, has urged the Officers' Welfare Association to play efficient role for development of the varsity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Karachi University, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, has urged the Officers' Welfare Association to play efficient role for development of the varsity.

A delegation of the newly elected Karachi University Officers Welfare Association (KUOWA) led by its President Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj called on the KU Vice Chancellor here on Tuesday and discussed various issues in detail.

The VC felicitated the newly elected officials and assured the KUOWA delegation of his full support.

Professor Iraqi informed the delegation that capacity building sessions and training programs to improve the skills and efficiencies of the employees would be carried out as soon as the Covid-19 situation improves in the city.

The Syndicate elections would take place soon, he informed and mentioned that Syndicate in its recently held meeting taken a decision that officers who have been appointed through the selection board would be considered eligible for the elections of the Syndicate.

The VC further said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the salaries of the KU employees were released on time as well as the best health facilities were being provided to everyone.

Dr Iraqi said that he has appointed the spouse and children of the employees who have died during the service so that their families do not face financial difficulties.

