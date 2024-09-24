Open Menu

VC Khushal Khattak Varsity Inaugurates Academic Block

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Professor Dr. Naseer Ud Din inaugurated new main campus academic block of the university here on Tuesday.

The new academic block main campus is equipped with modern facilities where students are provided with the best learning environment, stated the press release, adding that this was an important step towards providing educational infrastructure and best facilities for the students of the university.

Registrar of the university Dr Ghani Ur Rehman, ,Campus Coordinator Dr Nazir Ur Rehman ,Director Works Mir Salam Khan, Director Planning & Development Muhammad Rashad, Treasurer Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, Deputy Director Audit Farid Jalal, Director QEC Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Heads of Departments, faculty members, administrative officers and students of the University were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naseer Ud Din highlighted the importance of the new block. "The inauguration ceremony of new block represented a significant step forward in our commitment to academic excellence”, said the Vice Chancellor adding, “this facility will feature modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, and dedicated research spaces, aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and academic growth".

Khushal Khan Khattak University has been a beacon of higher education in the region, offering a wide range of academic programs tailored to meet the needs of its diverse student body. The development of the new campus is a key initiative to increase the university’s capacity and elevate the quality of education it provides, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr Ghani Ur Rehman emphasized the project's significance, stating, "This new academic block is a promising prospect of our plan to expand and enhance our new campus facilities. It will serve as a cornerstone for future academic achievements and will support the holistic development of our students."

Academic block is part of the initial phase of the new main campus development plan, which includes various academic and administrative buildings, recreational facilities, and student accommodations.

The project aims to create a comprehensive and sustainable educational environment that will benefit both current and future generations.

