VC Kicks Of Date Palm Plantation Drive At Gomal University

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

VC kicks of date palm plantation drive at Gomal University

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Thursday kicked off date palm plantation drive at all campuses of the university simultaneously and urged staff to make the drive successful.

Addressing the staff after planting date palm sapling at the main campus of Gomal University, he said all staff of the varsity should work for the prosperity and development of Gomal University, adding that he has finished VIP culture at the varsity.

The VC said that everybody is responsible to contribute his/her share and input in uplift of the university.

On the occasion he appreciated Professor Dr Salim Jilani and gardeners of the university in making the main and other campuses clean and green.

He said planting a sapling is a good deed and planting date palm would not only make the university green but also help generate revenue.

He said Dhaki date of DI Khan is well known among date varieties of Pakistan and it is well in demand. He said the drive to plant date palm would continue every year.

The VC directed gardeners to keep on planting more and more trees and date palm in the university and in it's campuses.

Later, Deans, Directors, Chairmen, administratives officers and gardners planted date palm main campus, city campus, Wensum college and Tank campus.

