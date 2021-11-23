UrduPoint.com

VC KIU Calls On Head Of Soni Jawari Center For Public Policy

Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University (KIU) Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah on Tuesday called on head of Soni Jawari Center for Public Policy, Ezhaar Hunzai and discussed matters of various fields including agriculture, e-governance, village planning and wheat subsidy

Discussions were held on digitalization of offices, value chain, social security and other issues, as well as future agreements between the two institutions on the implementation of university research.

On the occasion, VC KIU Prof. Dr. Ataullah also visited the Soni Jawari Center for Public Policy where he was briefed about the Center established by the provincial government.

Welcoming the establishment of the Soni Jawari Center for Public Policy VC said that it would be helpful inconducting research on planning in future.

