VC KIU Inaugurates Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:59 PM

Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah Vice Chancellor Karakoramm International University inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting trees in main campus here on Tuesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah Vice Chancellor Karakoramm International University inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting trees in main campus here on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations, senior teaching and administrative officers were also present in the tree planting campaign.

On the occasion VC KIU said that plantation was an essential component for the elimination of environmental pollution.

He said that it was the moral and social responsibility of every member of the society to take part in this campaign. He said that planting trees helps in beautifying the environment as well as fertility of the land.

He said that tree planting was a vital charity and essential for the survival of human life. Global climate change was a major challenge to human life in the world and the only solution was to promote forests and trees, VC KIU added.

He said that, It was imperative to plant more forests and trees from prevention of global warming and healthy living and every member of the society should contribute for this collective cause.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor visited the Central library of the University and reviewed the facilities available for students.

