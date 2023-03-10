VC KMU inaugurates book fair during AMC visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq on Friday inaugurated a three-day book fair during his visit to Ayub Medical College (AMC) here.

He was accompanied by the Dean of Ayub Medical College Prof Dr Umar Farooq, Medical Director Dr Alamzeb Swati and chairpersons, and the Heads of the other departments.

The VC and Dean Prof Dr Umar Farooq visited all the stalls established at the book fair and expressed their interest in various books.

While chairing an introductory meeting with the faculty of the college, he said, "The book fair will strengthen the habit of reading among young students which is the best form of worship as it increases the knowledge and consciousness of a person.

" He further said that the study of every field had become indispensable, and books based on human history, science, and technology broadened one's vision.

He congratulated Islami Jamiat Tulaba for organizing the book fair and hailed the initiative.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said, "KMU is giving special importance to the faculty of medical and health sciences." KMU is pursuing a comprehensive agenda of reforms in all matters related to academics, research, examinations, laboratories, and governance of the institutions affiliated with the university in the light of the guidelines of the Higher education Commission (HEC) and relevant regulatory bodies," he added.

At the end of the meeting, the VC was also presented with a commemorative shield by Professor Umar Farooq.