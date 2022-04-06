VC KMU inaugurates new Girls Hostel at KIMS Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Wednesday inaugurated new Girls Hostel at Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Kohat.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq along with Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean Clinical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Musarat Jabeen, Principal KIMS, and Dr. Fahimullah Principal kids inaugurated the new girl's hostel. Faculty, administrative officers and students were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the construction of Girl's Hostel has solved a long-standing problem of KIMS and KIDS female students for which we are thankful to Allah Almighty. He said that along with the completion of hostels, the construction of new buildings for both the colleges is also in the final stages.

Later, addressing as chief guest the white coat ceremony held in honor of the newly admitted MBBS and BDS students and their parents at KIMS, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that our mission is to make KIMS and KIDS ideal colleges in the region and all necessary steps will be taken in this regard on priority basis.

He said that in appointments and admissions intercession culture is being discouraged in KMU. My doors are open for all. We are committed to the policy of promoting merit culture and no compromise will be made on it.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the rate of female doctors in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. Most female doctors quit their jobs after obtaining a degree.

We should work in an environment and culture where women can practice their profession because female doctors are very expensive and their services are of utmost importance. He said that there is a need to motivate women doctors to work which is a big challenge for all of us.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that KMU has zero tolerance for harassment. He advised the students to dedicate their profession to the service of humanity. The pleasure of God and selfless service to humanity should be our real goal and purpose of life. He said that it is a matter of honor not only for you but also for your parents to get admission in the prestigious colleges of the province.

Earlier while talking to the ceremony Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, Prof. Dr. Musarat Jabeen and Dr. Fahimullah congratulated the parents and said that students here are being provided opportunities for teaching and extra-curricular activities in the best possible environment, due to which the graduates are among the most qualified and highly trained doctors in the country.

They said that after the admission of your children there, your responsibilities have increased instead of ending. They urged the parents to not only keep close contact with their children for the best education and balanced development of their children but also to establish close liaison with the college administration and teachers to keep abreast of the performance of their children. The chairperson of the KMU Harassment Committee Dr. Braikhna Jameel and Prof. Dr. Shujaat Ali Khan also addressed the function.