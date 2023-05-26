UrduPoint.com

VC KMU Praises Service Of Retiring Member Senate Of Varsity

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

VC KMU praises service of retiring member senate of varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Member Senate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has retired after completing his three-year tenure as a senator.

Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq praised the outgoing member of KMU Senate, who is a well-known businessperson, philanthropist, and President of Abasin Column Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for his services to the university.

He was addressing a ceremony organized in connection with the retirement of Zia ul Haq Sarhadi where he presented the memento and certificate of appreciation of the university to the latter.

The vice chancellor said that Zia ul Haq Sarhadi was a sincere, hard-working, and experienced social worker and "the services he has rendered during his tenure as a member of the Senate of KMU are commendable".

He said that the role played by Sarhadi in the uplifting and development of KMU on various occasions apart from the Senate forum was unforgettable.

The KMU VC also hoped that Sarhadi would continue his long-standing relationship with KMU despite his retirement from the membership of the senate and keep continuing his generous support to the university with his experience and wisdom.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

24 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

25 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

43 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago
 OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.