VC KMU praises service of retiring member senate of varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Member Senate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has retired after completing his three-year tenure as a senator.

Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq praised the outgoing member of KMU Senate, who is a well-known businessperson, philanthropist, and President of Abasin Column Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for his services to the university.

He was addressing a ceremony organized in connection with the retirement of Zia ul Haq Sarhadi where he presented the memento and certificate of appreciation of the university to the latter.

The vice chancellor said that Zia ul Haq Sarhadi was a sincere, hard-working, and experienced social worker and "the services he has rendered during his tenure as a member of the Senate of KMU are commendable".

He said that the role played by Sarhadi in the uplifting and development of KMU on various occasions apart from the Senate forum was unforgettable.

The KMU VC also hoped that Sarhadi would continue his long-standing relationship with KMU despite his retirement from the membership of the senate and keep continuing his generous support to the university with his experience and wisdom.