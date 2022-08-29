VC KMU, special secretary health visit proposed sites of Karak Medical college

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Professor Dr Zia ul Haq and Special Secretary Health Dr Syed Farooq Jameel visited the proposed sites for the establishment of a medical college at Karak.

Apart from the KMU team, other relevant officials were also present on the occasion. The purpose of the visit, made on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, was to identify a suitable building for establishing a medical college in Karak district.

The delegation visited the old building of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, and the building of Polytechnic Institute, and made a detailed review of the various facilities available there.

It later visited Bannu Medical College, Bannu where the vice chancellor distributed certificates among the participants of KMU's Certificate in Health Professions education Programme.

The delegation also visited the proposed site of the KMU-Institute of Health Sciences Bannu.

The team expressed satisfaction over the facilities available for BS degree programmes. The delegation also visited the KMU-Institute of Health Sciences, Kohat.

Prof Dr. Zia said that the chief minister was very keen to establish a medical college in Karak, Buner, Charsadda, Haripura and Mansehra as soon as possible.

He said that the chief minister had given him the task of identifying a government building which could be used for setting up a medical college on a priority basis. For that purpose, he along with the special health secretary visited the old building of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and the Polytechnic Institute Karak.

The feasibility report would soon be submitted to the chief minister, and work would be started on setting up Karak Medical College in the proposed building, he said.

DHQ Hospital Karak would be attached to this proposed college as a teaching hospital, he added.