VC KMU urges to use digital technology for promoting medical education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Zia ul Haq on Wednesday said with the development of science and technology, the importance and need for use of modern resources in the field of medical education has increased manifold.

He said along with the concept of smart classrooms, they should connect all the remote campuses of the university with the central campus through modern technology and in this regard IT department has a huge responsibility.

He said use of innovative concepts in digitalization for the promotion of medical education and quality teaching was an important requirement of the time, adding that use of digital technology would not only save time and resources but, would also open new avenues for wide exchange and utilization of knowledge under one roof.

He was addressing the fifth meeting of heads of various institutions and departments of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar held here.

The VC directed the deputy director library to open sub-branches of central library in the remote campuses of KMU and to visit the concerned institutions and present a workable proposal at the next meeting.

He stressed upon the need to make the hostel for female students functional in the existing building of INS at the earliest.

He termed the applications by thousands of students in KMU's undergraduate programs as a sign of confidence of parents and students in KMU.

The VC hoped that KMU would not hurt trust of parents, students and would continue to do so in the future with the same enthusiasm.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed implementation of previous decisions while the heads of various institutions presented new agenda items related to their institutions.

The meeting was informed that the requirements required for the approval of the Pharmacy Council of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) were being met on an urgent basis and the process of deployment of faculty in this regard was in progress, while the Pharmacy Council inspection would be expected in the last week of December.

Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Professor Dr Jawad Ahmed, Dean Allied Health Sciences Professor Dr Haider Darain and heads of various constituent institutes and sections participated in the meeting.

The Principal KIMS Kohat said the new girls' hostel of the college would be functional soon where electricity and other basic necessities would be provided but, shifting the college to new building would may take at least another six months.