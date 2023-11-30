Open Menu

VC Kohat Cantt. Board Meets With SNGPL Engineer On Load Shedding, Low Pressure Issues

Published November 30, 2023

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Vice Chairman Kohat Cantt Board Mohsin Atiq on Thursday discussed issues of low gas pressure and load shedding with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Engineer-in-Charge Nasir Bangash in a meeting.

According to the Cantt board authorities, SNGPL Engineer-in-Charge assured that as soon as they received funds, they would start working on installation of new pipeline.

The new project of installing pipeline will provide permanent solution to the low pressure and load shading problem.

The chief engineer vows to address all the problems on priority basis.

