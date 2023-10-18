VC KU calls for investing in research, development culture to achieve SDGs

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday said that we have to invest a lot in research and development culture to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and it could be possible with quality teaching and research across the educational intuitions of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday said that we have to invest a lot in research and development culture to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and it could be possible with quality teaching and research across the educational intuitions of the country.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the Young Economist Conference on Sustainable Development Goals arranged by the KU Applied Economics Research Centre.

The event was held at the AERC’s M. A. Rangoonwala Conference Hall and SDG Hall.

He said that this was not the era of competition anymore as the economies of countries can progress by collaborating with each other.

KU VC said that there is a requirement to set rational goals and strategies to achieve these SDGs. We need fresh ideas and fresh blood for our economy, he added.

Meanwhile, KU Director AERC Dr Nooren Mujahid said that young economists are uniquely positioned to drive SDG progress in ways that are both fresh and impactful. They bring new perspectives, untainted by the constraints of tradition, and are more open to embracing technology and change.

They understand the language of the modern economy and have a deep appreciation for the environmental and social issues facing our world. She further said that it is their energy, enthusiasm, and creativity that can accelerate SDG achievement.

KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Science Dr Shaista Tabassum, Conference Coordinator and Assistant Professor at AERC Dr Lubna Naz, Assistant Professor and Research Economist at the AERC Dr Nigar Zehra, Shehzer Amir Sheikh from the provincial SDG Unit and others also spoke on this occasion.