VC KU, Russian varsities delegation discuss bilateral cooperation & programs for faculty, students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A seven-member delegation of the five leading universities from different parts of Russia on Wednesday called on University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

They discussed the proposals of initiating cooperation and bilateral programs for the faculty members and the students of both the countries.

The delegation comprised Iana Grigoreva, Head of the International Department, and Irina Karpeeva, Expert of the International Department from Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Rustem Chanshev of Kazan Federal University, Aleksandra Shevchenko, Head of the International Department, and Nikita Sirotenko, Expert of Admission Department from Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design, SPbSUITD, Natalia Kovaleva, Head of Academic Mobility Department, Ural Federal University, and Konstantin Vinogradov, Head of International Projects Department, Russian State Agrarian University - Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural academy (RSAU – MTAA named after K.

A. Timiryazev).

They briefed the KU VC, deans of various faculties, and members of the student's advisory council about the programs and degrees offered in the Russian universities.

Meanwhile, KU Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali briefed the visiting delegation about the history of the university, its teaching and research activities.

The Russian delegation and the KU administration agreed that by establishing a good working relationship, the KU and Russian varsities could initiate various joint academic programs and would be able to provide facilities to their faculty and students.

They also discussed and agreed to launch faculty and student exchange programs, joint research publications, and co-supervising research work and publications at different departments of the KU and Russian varsities.

It was agreed that multiple joint programs could be launched to facilitate scholars, students, and faculty of both countries.

They also discussed plans for online participation in seminars and workshops.