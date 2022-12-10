VC KUST appointed as fellow of PAS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Kohat University of Science and Information Technology (KUST) Prof. Dr Sardar Khan has been elected as a Fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), said a notification issued here on Saturday.

PAS was established in 1953 and is a famous Academy in the world to promote science education in the country. The Academy has 117 fellows including 83 national and 34 international.

Dr Sardar Khan is known for his research work and teaching during his 22 years of service.

Dr Sardar has expertise in pollution and environmental sciences. He has remained a member of different academic sciences.